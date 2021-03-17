Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,567,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,676 shares during the quarter. Sunstone Hotel Investors makes up 1.7% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $17,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 550,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 150,127 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,186,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 117,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.34. 39,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,025. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

