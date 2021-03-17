Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Short Interest Up 27.6% in February

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 11th total of 4,900,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 461,550 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 25.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,262 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,644,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,295,000 after purchasing an additional 394,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHO opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. The company had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. Analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

