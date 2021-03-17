SuperCoin Hits Market Cap of $220,117.74 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $220,117.74 and $82.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Eternity (ENT) traded up 101.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SUPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,149,829 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

