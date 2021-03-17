SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Trading 8.2% Higher

Shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) shot up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. 942,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,461,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 146,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.78% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

