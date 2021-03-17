Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) Short Interest Update

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 261,900 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 11th total of 205,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 473,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:SPNV opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.14. Supernova Partners Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 145,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.29% of Supernova Partners Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, DC, District of Columbia.

