Suretly (SUR) Trading Up 0% This Week

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Suretly token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges. Suretly has a total market cap of $36,100.92 and approximately $1,088.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Suretly has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00052814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00013211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.61 or 0.00642304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00070232 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00025225 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00034018 BTC.

About Suretly

SUR is a token. Its launch date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

