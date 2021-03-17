Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 101.34% and a negative net margin of 56.07%.

Shares of Surgalign stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $205.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.21. Surgalign has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.97.

In related news, CEO Terry M. Rich acquired 808,204 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $1,212,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Scott Durall acquired 333,333 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 460,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,326. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,158,204 shares of company stock worth $1,737,306. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SRGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Surgalign in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Surgalign in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Surgalign in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Surgalign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

