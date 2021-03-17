Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.69

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.69 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.69 ($0.04), with a volume of 448659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.05 million and a PE ratio of -4.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.80.

Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

