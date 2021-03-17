suterusu Achieves Market Cap of $44.30 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. suterusu has a market capitalization of $44.30 million and $867,534.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00051147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.66 or 0.00632063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070287 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00024952 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00034137 BTC.

About suterusu

suterusu (SUTER) is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

