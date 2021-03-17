SVB Leerink Boosts Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Price Target to $14.00

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its target price increased by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.27% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Affimed’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.67 million, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. Affimed has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $8.58.

Get Affimed alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Affimed by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Affimed by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Affimed by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Affimed by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.