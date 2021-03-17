SVB Leerink Boosts Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Price Target to $22.00

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its price objective increased by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ORGO. TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -284.33 and a beta of 1.84. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,594,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,933,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 69,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $955,335.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,762,304.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,196 shares of company stock worth $3,281,101 over the last ninety days. 57.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,577,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,902,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,611,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 206,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 454,500 shares during the period. 4.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

