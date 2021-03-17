Swap Reaches Market Cap of $491,888.87 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, Swap has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a total market cap of $491,888.87 and $574.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $269.23 or 0.00459091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00061506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.51 or 0.00157746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00055732 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00077546 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.44 or 0.00583936 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 12,717,523 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

