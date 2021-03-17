Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the February 11th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,005,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SEHCF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.26. 503,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,885. Sweet Earth has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.55.
About Sweet Earth
Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Sweet Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweet Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.