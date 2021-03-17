Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the February 11th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,005,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEHCF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.26. 503,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,885. Sweet Earth has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

About Sweet Earth

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp Cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers cosmetics products, including hemp hydrating oat and honey facial cleanser, balancing jasmine body oil, hydration cream, salve, lip balm, hydrating cleanser, hand sanitizer, balancing body oil, organic body scrub, rejuvenating salt soak, and muscle recovery rub.

