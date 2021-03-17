Swerve (SWRV) Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.44 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. Swerve has a total market cap of $16.18 million and approximately $13.44 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve token can now be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00002462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.32 or 0.00450465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00061446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.45 or 0.00140406 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00056112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00076565 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.80 or 0.00573675 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 12,879,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,325,375 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

