Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) Short Interest Update

Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the February 11th total of 99,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 369,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SYNC opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. Synacor has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $86.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYNC shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.20 price target on shares of Synacor in a report on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Synacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Synacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synacor by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synacor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synacor by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc, a digital technology company, provides email and collaboration software, cloud-based identity management platforms, managed web and mobile portals, and advertising solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software & Services, and Portal & Advertising.

