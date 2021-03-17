Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Trading 6.3% Higher

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL)’s share price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $9.89. 195,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 441% from the average session volume of 36,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $91.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%.

In related news, VP Sarah M. Cunningham sold 8,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $84,731.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,564.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

About Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

