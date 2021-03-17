Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,538,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,408 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.26% of Synchrony Financial worth $53,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,575 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,750,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,164,000 after purchasing an additional 386,100 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,576,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,549,000 after purchasing an additional 917,853 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,437,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,484,000 after purchasing an additional 915,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,265,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,761,000 after purchasing an additional 78,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

NYSE SYF opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.