Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Trading 10.3% Higher

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s stock price shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.18. 334,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,217,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a market cap of $145.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.20.
Synlogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBX)
Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.
