Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Trading 10.3% Higher

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s stock price shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.18. 334,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,217,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Synlogic alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a market cap of $145.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synlogic during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Synlogic by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 39.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.