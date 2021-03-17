SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.23% of SYNNEX worth $9,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 25.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,264,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cross Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.89.

NYSE:SNX opened at $105.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.53. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $106.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $200,870.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,824.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

