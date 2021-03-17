Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) & China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Head-To-Head Comparison

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) and Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of China Shenhua Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sysmex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for China Shenhua Energy and Sysmex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Shenhua Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Sysmex 1 3 0 0 1.75

Volatility & Risk

China Shenhua Energy has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sysmex has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

China Shenhua Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Sysmex pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. China Shenhua Energy pays out 48.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sysmex pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Shenhua Energy and Sysmex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Shenhua Energy $35.00 billion 1.09 $6.04 billion $1.21 6.31 Sysmex $2.78 billion 7.72 $320.91 million $0.77 66.48

China Shenhua Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sysmex. China Shenhua Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sysmex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares China Shenhua Energy and Sysmex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Shenhua Energy 16.55% 8.83% 6.60% Sysmex 10.29% 10.73% 7.91%

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had the recoverable coal reserves of 14.68 billion tones. Its Power segment generates and sells electric power to power grid companies. This segment generates electric power through coal, thermal, wind, water, and gas. The company's Railway segment provides railway transportation services. Its Port segment offers loading, transportation, and storage services. The company's Shipping segment provides shipment transportation services. Its Coal Chemical segment produces and sells methanol; and polyethylene and polypropylene, as well as other by-products. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Beijing, China. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Energy Investment Corporation Limited.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. It also provides urine formed sediment analysis systems; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS. In addition, the company offers cancer lymph node metastasis testing systems to detect information to help in diagnosing lymph node metastasis; cancer genome profiling systems; and cytogenic testing and lab assay services. It is also involved in the development and sale of software for diagnostic information systems; provision of facility management, office, and welfare services; development, manufacture, and sale of nucleic acid analogs; development, operation, and maintenance of IT solutions, platforms, and applications related to digital medicine; marketing, development, design, manufacture, sale, and after-sales service related to medical robots; and distribution and after sales support of medical devices and reagents for biotechnology, medical technology, and molecular cell analysis. The company serves national and other public hospitals, private hospitals, universities, research institutes, other medical institutions, etc. It also exports its products to approximately 190 countries. The company was formerly known as TOA Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Sysmex Corporation in October 1998. Sysmex Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

