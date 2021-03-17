T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,614 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.31% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $105,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

TROW stock opened at $172.16 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $179.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.44 and its 200 day moving average is $147.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

