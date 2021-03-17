Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Trading Up 7.8%

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s stock price shot up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.05 and last traded at $48.04. 323,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 508,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.55.

TRHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 6,160 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $257,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,754 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $221,952.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,767.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,806 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,792. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $224,000.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

