Tadpole Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Tadpole Finance token can currently be purchased for $9.98 or 0.00016898 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $2.30 million and $108,666.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,376 tokens. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

