Tael Price Tops $0.0621 (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $4.92, $5.22, $34.91 and $10.00. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00052638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.56 or 0.00645249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00070262 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00025041 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00034049 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.20, $5.22, $24.72, $62.56, $13.96, $18.11, $6.32, $45.75, $4.92, $119.16, $10.00 and $34.91. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.