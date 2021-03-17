Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,061,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 296,783 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 10.4% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $551,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213,857 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,930,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,057,044. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.36 and its 200-day moving average is $103.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $610.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

