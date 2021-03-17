Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Talend currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Talend stock opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.17. Talend has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $65.90.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Talend will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 988 shares of Talend stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $54,478.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,006,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,107 shares of company stock worth $867,480. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLND. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Talend during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Talend by 522.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Talend by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Talend during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Talend during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

