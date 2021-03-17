Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TLND. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Get Talend alerts:

Shares of TLND opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Talend will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $148,978.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,107 shares of company stock worth $867,480 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Talend by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new position in Talend in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,810,000. Tensile Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Talend by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 925,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,483,000 after purchasing an additional 72,948 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talend by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,052,000 after purchasing an additional 390,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.