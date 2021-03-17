Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,350 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 216,750 shares during the period. Tapestry comprises about 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Tapestry worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 345.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $1,526,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Tapestry by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,431 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $350,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TPR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.54. The company had a trading volume of 38,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,741,505. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.26. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

