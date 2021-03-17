Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $680.48

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 680.48 ($8.89) and traded as high as GBX 773.60 ($10.11). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 760.80 ($9.94), with a volume of 1,915,741 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TATE. Barclays began coverage on Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 706.67 ($9.23).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 14.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 733.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 680.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

