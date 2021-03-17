TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Short Interest Up 26.9% in February

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the February 11th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other TCF Financial news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,092,468.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,326.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $229,041.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,319 shares of company stock worth $2,848,757 in the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in TCF Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in TCF Financial by 331.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCF opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TCF Financial has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that TCF Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

