TD Securities Boosts Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Price Target to C$15.00

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of FC stock traded up C$0.10 on Wednesday, hitting C$14.35. 22,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,348. The firm has a market cap of C$442.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of C$7.73 and a 52 week high of C$14.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.98, a current ratio of 7.31 and a quick ratio of 7.31.
About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment
