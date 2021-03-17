TD Securities Boosts Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Price Target to C$15.00

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of FC stock traded up C$0.10 on Wednesday, hitting C$14.35. 22,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,348. The firm has a market cap of C$442.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of C$7.73 and a 52 week high of C$14.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.98, a current ratio of 7.31 and a quick ratio of 7.31.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

