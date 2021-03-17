Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 13,993 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,984 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $508,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELAN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.65.

ELAN opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

