Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Loews were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Loews by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 80,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,366 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 568,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews stock opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $205,396.50. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,234 shares of company stock worth $429,828 over the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.