Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,638 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,341,649,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,111,000 after purchasing an additional 409,339 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,613,000 after purchasing an additional 67,238 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,563,000 after purchasing an additional 499,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 476,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,117,000 after purchasing an additional 54,216 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL opened at $288.53 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $303.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $24,751,163 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.