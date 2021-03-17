Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 3,751 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PTC were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,737 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,243,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,616,000 after purchasing an additional 788,995 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,839,000 after purchasing an additional 715,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in PTC by 2,053.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 594,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,105,000 after buying an additional 566,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $29,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,870.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $159,431.52. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,602. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $135.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $147.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.01 and a 200-day moving average of $110.04.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. PTC’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.44.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

