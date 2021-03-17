Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 7,410 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 104.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $124.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.51.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $612,612.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,035,142 shares of company stock worth $375,038,743. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PENN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

