Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 8,069 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 93.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,653,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $115,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,726.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,525. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $95.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $106.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.64.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.