Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 10.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 28.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 420,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after buying an additional 92,718 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,062,000 after purchasing an additional 30,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVTR opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 233.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $31.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,472,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,654,197.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,784 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

