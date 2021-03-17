Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,156 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNP opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

