Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Entegris were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after acquiring an additional 681,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,975,000 after acquiring an additional 240,561 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Entegris by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 24,086 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

ENTG opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.12 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

