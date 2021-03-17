Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.02 Million Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Five9 were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,541,000 after purchasing an additional 287,238 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Five9 by 19,083.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after purchasing an additional 270,599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $40,108,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 229.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 268,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after buying an additional 187,152 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $2,460,167.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,628.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,481 shares of company stock worth $11,575,784 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $168.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -318.11 and a beta of 0.53. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.02 and a 12 month high of $201.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.47.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

