Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.09 Million Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,454 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,965,000 after buying an additional 6,157,541 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,923,000 after buying an additional 2,588,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,394,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,529,000 after buying an additional 52,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,311,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,816,000 after buying an additional 527,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 4,814,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,281,000 after buying an additional 631,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Argus began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

