Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.27 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nordson were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 146.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $1,882,517.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.80.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $206.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $96.46 and a 1-year high of $216.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.