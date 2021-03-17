Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Hasbro by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $97.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

