Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 3,741 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,909 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cree were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on CREE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Charter Equity raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

In other news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Cree stock opened at $114.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.53 and its 200 day moving average is $89.93.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

