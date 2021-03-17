Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 4,199 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chegg were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.76.

Shares of CHGG opened at $91.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of -459.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.38. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $2,551,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,960,990.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $7,437,711.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,849,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 461,963 shares of company stock valued at $44,497,807. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

