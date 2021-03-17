Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 5,703 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Graco were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.78 and its 200-day moving average is $67.39. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

In other Graco news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,070,068.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,968,045.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786 in the last ninety days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

