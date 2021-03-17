Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 7,035 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth approximately $70,143,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,778,000 after purchasing an additional 854,910 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,672,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,880,000 after purchasing an additional 717,336 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,192,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,023.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 413,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after acquiring an additional 393,619 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.35.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

