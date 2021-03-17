Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

MLCO stock opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.82 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. Research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLCO. TheStreet upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, CLSA raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

