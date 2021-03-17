Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,616 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 268,134 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Southwestern Energy worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,321,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,005,000 after purchasing an additional 148,398 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 28,558,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315,820 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,018,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,720,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 730,396 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWN. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

